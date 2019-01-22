Catholic World News

Lutherans reaffirm commitment to Christian unity

January 22, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “With the Catholics we’ve been in ongoing, continuous, theological discussions for more than 50 years, so it’s about time to look at what it means in the life of our local communities,” a Lutheran World Federation official said as the body published a new document on ecumenism.

