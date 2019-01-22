Catholic World News

Prelate calls on Pontifical Mission Societies to ‘keep alive the missionary spirit in the Church’

January 22, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Giovanni Pietro Dal Toso is president of the Pontifical Mission Societies. In October, the Church will commemorate an extraordinary missionary month in honor of the 100th anniversary of Pope Benedict XV’s apostolic letter Maxime Illud.

