Dominican priest speaks in historic Pakistani mosque

January 22, 2019

Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Father James Channan, OP, paid tribute to the late grand imam Maulana Muhammad Abdul Qadir Azad before Friday prayers at Badshahi Mosque in Lahore. “In his life he always had special care for Christians,” the priest told Fides news agency. “Often, in those areas where Christians had become the target of militants and terrorists, Azad was among those Muslim leaders who visited and comforted the Christians.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

