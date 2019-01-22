Catholic World News

Nuns who protested against rape-accused bishop express fear for their lives

January 22, 2019

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Appealing for government protection, the members of the Congregation of the Missionaries of Jesus said that their mother superior’s decision to transfer them is an attempt to sabotage the trial of Bishop Franco Mulakkal of Jalandhar.

