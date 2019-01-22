Catholic World News
Plenary indulgence for World Youth Day participants who venerate Our Lady of Fatima
January 22, 2019
» Continue to this story on SIR
CWN Editor's Note: The 2019 World Youth Day (January 22-27) is taking place in Panama.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
