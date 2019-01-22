Catholic World News

January 22, 2019

» Continue to this story on SIR

CWN Editor's Note: The 2019 World Youth Day (January 22-27) is taking place in Panama.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!