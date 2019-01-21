Catholic World News

Swiss bishop will join SSPX community on retirement

January 21, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Vitus Huonder of Chur, Switzerland, has announced that when he retires from pastoral ministry he will live at an institute run by the traditionalist Society of St. Pius X. Bishop Huonder is 76 years old, and submitted his resignation in 2017, but to date Pope Francis has declined to accept it.

