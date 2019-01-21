Catholic World News

Christian acquitted in Pakistan following blasphemy trial

January 21, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In 2015, Pervaiz Masih was accused of blasphemy against Muhammad; according to the report, police subsequently tortured his wife, and their three-year-old daughter was killed.

