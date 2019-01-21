Catholic World News

Zimbabwe bishops, in pastoral letter, express ‘concern and alarm’ about nation’s direction

January 21, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The southern African nation of 14 million (map) is 75% Protestant and 7% Catholic. “We are writing at a time when our country is going through one of the most trying periods in its history,” the bishops wrote in their letter, entitled “Rebuild Hope, Trust, Confidence and Stability in Zimbabwe.” In a phone interview, the nation’s leading prelate also commented on the crisis.

