Pope puts Sistine choir under aide’s eye after financial scandal

January 21, 2019

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis issued a motu proprio (definition) making the Sistine Chapel Choir part of the Office for the Liturgical Celebrations of the Supreme Pontiff.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

