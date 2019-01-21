Catholic World News

Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith assumes duties of Ecclesia Dei commission

January 21, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope St. John Paul II founded the commission in 1988 to facilitate full ecclesial communion between the Holy See and members of the Society of Saint Pius X, which was founded by Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre. Andrea Tornielli, the editorial director of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication, commented on the decision, and the Society issued a statement in response.

