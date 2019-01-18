Catholic World News

Papal sends message to youth in Panama before World Youth Day trip

January 18, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis sent a video message to the World Indigenous Youth Gathering, meeting in Panama this week, encouraging the fight against poverty and exclusion. The Holy Father will visit Panama next week for the 37th World Youth Day.

