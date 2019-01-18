Catholic World News

Canadian humanitarian activist meets with Pope, discusses child soldiers

January 18, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Roméo Dallaire, a former Canadian general and senator who was in Rwanda during the 1994 genocide, met with Pope Francis to discuss their mutual opposition to child soldiers. “The Dallaire Initiative stands proudly with Pope Francis on his call for a more peaceful world and the elimination of the use of children in conflict worldwide,” his organization tweeted after their January 17 meeting.

