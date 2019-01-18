Catholic World News

Poll: 75% of Americans support ‘substantial’ restrictions on abortion

January 18, 2019

» Continue to this story on Our Sunday Visitor

CWN Editor's Note: The majority of Americans, however, describe themselves as “pro-choice” rather than “pro-life,” and only 42% say that life begins at conception, according to an annual Marist Poll.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!