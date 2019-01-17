Catholic World News

Croatian bishop faces charges after accidental shooting during hunt

January 17, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Vjekoslav Huzjak of Bjelovar-Krizevci, Croatia, faces criminal charges for endangerment after he accidentally shot a hunting companion. The bishop, an avid hunter, wounded his friend in the leg.

