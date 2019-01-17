Catholic World News

English cardinal presides at Mass to welcome gay community

January 17, 2019

» Continue to this story on Independent Catholic News

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Vincent Nichols of Westminster presided at a January 13 Mass at Farm Street Jesuit Church in London, welcoming members of the “LGBT Catholic Westminster Pastoral Council.” The cardinal also presided at a welcoming Mass last year for the group, which he has charged with outreach to homosexuals.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!