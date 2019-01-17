Catholic World News

For displaced Kachins in Myanmar, a bloodless Christmas was a bonus

January 17, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Kachin State (map), according to census data, is 64% Buddhist and 34% Christian, although the report describes it as a Christian-majority state. Myanmar as a whole is is 88% Buddhist, 6% Christian, and 4% Muslim.

