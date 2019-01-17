Catholic World News

Iraqi cardinal: ordination of bishop in Mosul is source of joy to local Muslims

January 17, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Mosul was the largest Iraqi city conquered by ISIS in 2014; Iraqi troops retook the city in 2017.

