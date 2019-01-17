Catholic World News
Division among Christians is unjust, Vatican cardinal says
January 17, 2019
CWN Editor's Note: Swiss Cardinal Kurt Koch, 68, was appointed president of the Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity in 2010.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
