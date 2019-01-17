Catholic World News

January 17, 2019

» Continue to this story on SIR

CWN Editor's Note: Swiss Cardinal Kurt Koch, 68, was appointed president of the Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity in 2010.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!