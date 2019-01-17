Catholic World News

Leading Peruvian bishop lauds synodality

January 17, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Preaching to his brother bishops, the president of the episcopal conference, Archbishop Miguel Cabrejos, said that “the Church as God’s people is a synodal Church, it walks together, to proclaim and witness [to] the Gospel. The synodal Church is a concept that is easy to express with words, but it is not so easy to put into practice ... Synodality belongs to the whole Church and to all the members of the Church.”

