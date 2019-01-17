Catholic World News

Nigerian nuns continue mission despite abduction fears, mother superior says

January 17, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Mother Mary Claude Oguh recounted that a few years ago, she “tried to close one of their convents in a troubled region of Nigeria where the security of the sisters could not be guaranteed. Her own sisters declined to move. They told her, ‘But we have our children here in the school. We wouldn’t want to leave them and move.’”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!