Father Lombardi will chair February meetings on sexual abuse

January 16, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Father Federico Lombardi, the retired director of the Vatican press office, will act as moderator during February meetings to discuss the sex-abuse crisis, the Vatican has announced. The meetings—which will bring together leaders from all the world’s episcopal conferences—will include testimony from victims and a penitential liturgy, as well as discussions by the full assembly and smaller working groups. On January 16, Pope Francis met with members of the organizing committee for the event, who outlined their plans.

