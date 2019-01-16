Catholic World News

Pope, at audience, looks forward to Week of Prayer for Christian Unity

January 16, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: At his weekly audience on January 16, Pope Francis reminded the faithful that the work of ecumenism is “not something optional,” and prayers for Christian unity are needed—particularly during the annual Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, which will begin January 18.

