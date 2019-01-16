Catholic World News

Indian prelate questions usefulness of ‘traditional formulations’ of doctrine, ‘strict application of the Law’

January 16, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Thomas Dabre of Poona, 73, delivered the opening address at the January meeting of India’s Latin-rite bishops. He added, “In our situation, people do not properly understand and appreciate the orthodox formulations ... Hindus say all rivers will go to the ocean so also all people of different religions will go to God. Jainism and Buddhism affirm that one is one’s own saviour by one’s own effort. These views do need to be seriously considered as we affirm the vicarious role of Christ and his sacrifice.”

