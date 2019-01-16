Catholic World News

Warsaw’s cardinal laments assassination of Danzig mayor

January 16, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Kazimierz Nycz celebrated the funeral Mass of Pawel Adamowicz, who was assassinated while addressing a fundraiser for sick children.

