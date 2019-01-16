Catholic World News

Jihadists spread terror in Kenya with attack on Nairobi hotel

January 16, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The jihadist group Al-Shabaab was founded in 2006 and is most active in Somalia and Yemen. Kenya, an East African nation of 48 million (map), is 60% Protestant, 23% Catholic, and 11% Muslim.

