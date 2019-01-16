Catholic World News

British bishops’ conference highlights prelate’s support of government mental health initiatives

January 16, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Public Health England, a government agency, issued the “Prevention concordat for better mental health” in 2017. The English and Welsh bishops’ conference tweeted on January 15 that Bishop Richard Moth is “proud to be a signatory” and “looks forward to further supporting national and local initiatives.”

