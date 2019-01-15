Catholic World News

Vatican decrees move Swiss religious toward canonization, recognize Spanish martyrs

January 15, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Congregation for the Causes of Saints has issued decrees recognizing a miracle through the intercession of Blessed Marguerite Bays, a Swiss Franciscan, who is now eligible for canonization; affirming the martyrdom of Maria del Carmen and 13 companions, Franciscan religious who died during the Spanish Civil War; and proclaiming the “heroic virtue” of Anna Kaworek (1872—1936) a Polish religious, and Maria Soledad Sanjurjo Santos (1892—1973) a Puerto Rican religious, who now may be beatified if a miracle is attributed to their intercession.

