Sweden’s cardinal, other Christian leaders pray for converts who are seeking asylum

January 15, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Catholic, Orthodox, and Protestant leaders expressed concern that the nation is not justly evaluating the asylum requests of persons, “often with a Muslim background,” who have converted or are converting to Christianity.

