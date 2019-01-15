Catholic World News

Church in Poland commemorates Day of Judaism

January 15, 2019

» Continue to this story on SIR

CWN Editor's Note: The annual commemoration takes place this year in Lodz, Poland’s third-largest city. 130,000 of its Jewish residents were murdered during World War II.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!