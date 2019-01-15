Catholic World News

English bishops praise proposed end of imprisonment for many nonviolent offenders

January 15, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The nation’s prison minister called for the end of the practice of jailing persons who have been convicted of nonviolent crimes and who have received a prison sentence of less than six months. Bishop Richard Moth responded, “I am delighted that the government appears to be changing direction on this important issue. To maintain a prison population of 83,450 in an estate that was built for far fewer is unsustainable, unsafe, and ineffective.”

