Syrian archbishop sees ‘enormous tension’ in the disputed area between Kurds and Turks

January 15, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “We are afraid that there will be a new war and further attacks; the situation is extremely volatile,” said Archbishop Jacques Behnan Hindo, 77, the Syriac Catholic archbishop of Hassaké-Nisibi in northeastern Syria.

