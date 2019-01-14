Catholic World News

Archbishop Vigano calls McCarrick to public repentance

January 14, 2019

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano has made an urgent plea to former cardinal Theodore McCarrick to make a public statement of repentance for his sexual misconduct. “Your eternal salvation is at stake,” the former papal diplomat said in an open letter to McCarrick. Lamenting that McCarrick has given no indication of remorse, he pleaded with him to make a public confession. Such an action, he said, would be “more important for the Church than all of the good things you did for her throughout your entire life.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!