McCarrick accuser cooperates with NYC prosecutors on abuse

January 14, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Last month, the abuse survivor gave testimony to Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Sara Sullivan, who “is investigating a broad range of issues related to clergy abuse and the systematic cover-up by Church superiors,” according to the report.

