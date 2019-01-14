Catholic World News

Pope Francis writes book preface, praises example of St. John Bosco

January 14, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The book is entitled “Evangelii gaudium con don Bosco” (Evangelii gaudium with Don Bosco). St. John Bosco (1815-1888) founded the Salesian order and the Daughters of Mary Help of Christians; Evangelii Gaudium (The Joy of the Gospel) is the Pope’s 2013 apostolic exhortation on the proclamation of the Gospel in today’s world.

