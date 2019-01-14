Catholic World News
Pope makes surprise visit to Poor Clare monastery
January 14, 2019
» Continue to this story on Vatican News
CWN Editor's Note: The monastery is located in Spello (photograph), a town of 8,600 located 100 miles north of Rome.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
