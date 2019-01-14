Catholic World News

India’s Latin-rite bishops elect new officers

January 14, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI) elected Archbishop Filipe Neri Ferrao of Goa and Daman as their president. India’s Latin-rite bishops belong to the CCBI; both Eastern-rite and Latin-rite bishops belong to a separate body, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI). Until recently, Cardinal Oswald Gracias of Mumbai (Bombay) concurrently led the CCBI, the CBCI, and the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences.

