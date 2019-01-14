Catholic World News

Live in a manner consistent with your baptism, Pope tells pilgrims

January 14, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis delivered his Angelus address to pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square (video) on January 13, the feast of the Baptism of the Lord.

