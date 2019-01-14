Catholic World News

Be attentive to Christ, Pope tells Church historians

January 14, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis told participants in the 18th Convention of the Italian Association of Church History Professors that thanks to Father Giacomo Martina (1924-2012), a Jesuit historian at the Pontifical Gregorian University, he had come to love Church history and had read all the volumes of Ludwig von Pastor’s “History of the Popes.” (Pastor was a German Catholic historian who died in 1928.)

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

