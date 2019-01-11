Catholic World News

Venezuelan bishops: new presidential term for Maduro is not legitimate

January 11, 2019

» Continue to this story on Aid to the Church in Need

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Venezuela have declared that the January 10 inauguration of President Nicholas Maduro for a new term has no legitimacy. In a public statement the bishops call for the restoration of representative and constitutional government. They call attention to the desperate plight of their nation, wracked by hunger and violence.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!