New team named for Vatican press office

January 11, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has announced a series new appointments: Alessandro Gisotti, who has already been named interim director, will be assisted by Romilda Ferrauti, Sister Bernadette Reis, and Raul Cabrera Perez. Thaddeus Jones will be office manager.

