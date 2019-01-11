Catholic World News

French cardinal likely to be cleared in abuse cover-up trial

January 11, 2019

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: “The prosecutor argued Wednesday [January 9] against convicting Cardinal Philippe Barbarin and other Church officials, saying there were no grounds to prove legal wrongdoing,” according to the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!