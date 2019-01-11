Catholic World News

Despite past denials, DC Cardinal Wuerl knew of sexual misconduct allegations against ex-Cardinal McCarrick and reported them to Vatican

January 11, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: On January 10, diocesan officials in Washington and Pittsburgh (Cardinal Wuerl’s former diocese) “acknowledged Wuerl knew and told the Vatican,” according to the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

