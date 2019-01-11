Catholic World News

Pope has deep understanding of Africa, ambassador says

January 11, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “I spoke to Pope Francis, and I said to him: ‘Your Holiness, we need you in Africa,’” said George Johannes, South Africa’s ambassador to the Holy See.

