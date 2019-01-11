Catholic World News

Maronite bishops again call for new Lebanese government

January 11, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The nation is “hostage to political militias,” said Cardinal Bechara Boutros al-Rahi, the patriarch of the Maronite Catholic Church.

