Catholic World News

Chaldean priest sees new year of rebirth for Mosul

January 11, 2019

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Less than two years after the Iraqi city’s July 2017 liberation from the control of the Islamic State, Father Paul Thabit Mekko spoke of “crowded and vibrant” Christmas celebrations.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!