Christians concerned about religious freedom if Turkey enters Syria

January 11, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “News of any Turkish military involvement in northern Syria impacts us strongly and negatively,” said Father Samir Kanoon, a Chaldean Catholic priest who ministers in Syria.

