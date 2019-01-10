Catholic World News

Priest who was secretary to 2 cardinals accused of abuse

January 10, 2019

» Continue to this story on New York Daily News

CWN Editor's Note: Msgr. Charles McDonagh, who died in 1999, worked for six years as secretary to Cardinal Terence Cooke and his successor Cardinal John O’Connor.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!