Cardinal Zen defends the Vatican in choosing Cardinal John Tong as Hong Kong’s apostolic administrator

January 10, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Michael Yeung, installed as Hong Kong’s bishop in August 2017, died on January 3 at the age of 73. Cardinal Joseph Zen governed the diocese from 2002 to 2009; Cardinal John Tong Hon, from 2009 to 2017.

