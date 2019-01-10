Catholic World News

In Sri Lanka, no justice for slain Christian journalist 10 years after his murder

January 10, 2019

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Buddhism is the official religion of the South Asian nation of 22.6 million (map). Sri Lanka is 70% Buddhist, 13% Hindu, 10% Muslim, and 6% Catholic. Pope Francis made an apostolic journey to Sri Lanka and the Philippines in 2015.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

