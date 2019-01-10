Catholic World News
Imam foils deadly attack on church on the eve of Coptic Christmas
January 10, 2019
» Continue to this story on AsiaNews
CWN Editor's Note: The incident took place in Nasr City, a suburb of Cairo.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
